Is it hard to cancel Fubo free trial?

Is Cancelling Fubo Free Trial a Hassle?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at our fingertips. One such service is Fubo, a streaming platform that primarily focuses on sports content. Like many other streaming services, Fubo offers a free trial period to attract potential subscribers. However, some users may wonder if cancelling the Fubo free trial is a complicated process. Let’s delve into this matter and find out.

How to Cancel Fubo Free Trial?

Cancelling your Fubo free trial is a relatively straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through it:

1. Log in to your Fubo account on their official website or mobile app.

2. Go to the “My Account” section, usually located in the top-right corner of the screen.

3. Look for the “Subscription” tab and click on it.

4. Under the subscription details, you will find an option to cancel your trial.

5. Follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation.

It’s important to note that cancelling your free trial should be done before the trial period ends to avoid being charged for a subscription.

FAQ:

Q: What is a free trial?

A: A free trial is a promotional offer provided companies to allow potential customers to try their product or service for a limited period without any cost.

Q: Can I cancel my Fubo free trial anytime?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Fubo free trial at any time during the trial period. However, once the trial period ends, you will be charged for a subscription if you haven’t cancelled it.

Q: Will I be charged if I forget to cancel my Fubo free trial?

A: Yes, if you forget to cancel your Fubo free trial before the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged for a subscription.

In conclusion, cancelling your Fubo free trial is a simple process that can be done through your account settings. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily avoid being charged for a subscription if you decide that Fubo is not the right fit for you. Remember to keep track of your trial period and cancel in a timely manner to make the most of your free trial experience.