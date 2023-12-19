Golden Bachelor Winner Theresa Nist Puts Her Charming NJ Home on the Market

In a surprising turn of events, Theresa Nist, the winner of the popular reality TV show, is selling her beloved Shrewsbury home in New Jersey. After capturing the hearts of viewers across the country, Theresa and her new husband Gerry have decided to make a fresh start in Charleston, South Carolina, close to Theresa’s son.

The charming ranch-style house, built in 1953, offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,152 square feet of space. With its quaint porch, pathway leading to the door, and a small fence adorning the front, it’s no wonder this home oozes with character. Additionally, there is a shed in the backyard, providing extra storage space for the lucky new owners.

Property records indicate that Theresa and her late husband, William “Bill” Nist, purchased the home back in 2009 for $311,900. Now, with its Zillow estimate reaching nearly $570,000, Theresa stands to gain a significant return on her investment. This will undoubtedly assist her in realizing her dream of building a new home with Gerry in their chosen destination.

While Theresa may be bidding farewell to her cozy New Jersey abode, memories of her time on the show will forever remain in the hearts of viewers. Her journey captivated audiences, demonstrating that age is no barrier to finding love and happiness.

As Theresa and Gerry embark on their new chapter together, one can’t help but wonder who will be the next lucky residents of this charming Shrewsbury home. With its enticing appeal and convenient location, it is sure to attract interest from prospective buyers looking for a place to call their own.

Although the curtains may be closing on Theresa’s time in New Jersey, her story will continue to inspire others to take chances and pursue their own happily ever after.