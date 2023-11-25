Is it expensive to go to North Korea?

North Korea, often referred to as the “Hermit Kingdom,” is a country that has long fascinated and intrigued travelers from around the world. However, due to its isolated nature and strict government regulations, many people wonder if visiting North Korea is an expensive endeavor. Let’s delve into the cost of traveling to this enigmatic nation.

Cost of a North Korean Tour

Traveling to North Korea is only possible through organized tours, which are tightly controlled the government. These tours typically include accommodation, transportation, meals, and a guide. The cost of these tours can vary depending on the duration and the level of luxury you choose. On average, a five-day tour can cost around $1,500 to $2,500 per person. This price may seem high, but it covers almost all expenses during your stay.

Additional Expenses

While the tour package covers most expenses, there are a few additional costs to consider. These include visa fees, which can range from $50 to $150, depending on your nationality. Additionally, souvenirs, drinks, and optional activities such as attending a local performance or visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) may incur extra charges.

FAQ

1. Can I travel independently in North Korea?

No, independent travel is not allowed in North Korea. All visitors must be accompanied a guide at all times.

2. Are there any hidden costs?

The tour package usually covers all major expenses, so there are no hidden costs. However, it’s always a good idea to have some extra cash for personal expenses.

3. Can I use credit cards in North Korea?

Credit cards are not widely accepted in North Korea. It is advisable to bring enough cash in major currencies such as euros, US dollars, or Chinese yuan.

4. Is tipping expected in North Korea?

Tipping is not customary in North Korea. However, if you feel inclined to show appreciation for exceptional service, a small tip would be appreciated.

In conclusion, while the initial cost of a tour to North Korea may seem high, it covers most expenses during your stay. It’s important to remember that visiting North Korea is a unique and rare opportunity, and the experiences gained from such a trip are often priceless.