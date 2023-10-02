The Ethics Debate: Health Care Providers and the Influencer Model

Health care providers have become a vital source of accurate information amidst the sea of misinformation online. However, as they have adapted to the influencer model popular on social media platforms, concerns about conflicts of interest have arisen. Some registered dietitians in Canada have begun taking part in sponsored content and paid partnerships with brands and industry groups, sparking a debate about the ethics of these practices.

The current level of oversight regulators is scrutinized, with some experts arguing that it is insufficient. A joint investigation the Washington Post and The Examination discovered that American dietitians had been paid the beverage industry to criticize headlines questioning the safety of aspartame. Similarly, some Canadian dietitians had done paid posts for the Canadian Sugar Institute, a non-profit industry group funded private companies.

Transparency is often cited as a solution, but bioethicist Alison Thompson asserts that it is not enough to avoid conflicts of interest. She emphasizes that financial connections with industry undermine public trust in the profession, even if the actual influence is minimal. Thompson suggests the establishment of a public registry, where practitioners would openly disclose all industry relationships.

Regulatory colleges in Canada have policies and guidelines in place regarding social media and advertising for dietitians. Principles of transparency and honesty are emphasized, and disclosures of brand partnerships are recommended to be upfront, conspicuous, and unambiguous. While regulators have the ability to discipline members, no public complaints have been received regarding dietitians and paid social media posts.

The concern over preserving trust is particularly important to Quebec’s regulatory body, the Ordre des diététistes nutritionnistes du Québec. Complaints have been made regarding sponsored posts, and the code of ethics for Quebec dietitians is under review to address this issue. The organization recognizes the public’s appreciation for credible information shared on social media but acknowledges the public’s hesitation when it comes to paid partnerships.

While this practice is prevalent among health influencers, including doctors and physiotherapists, Timothy Caulfield, a Canada Research Chair in health law and policy, advises the public to be skeptical and aware of potential conflicts of interest.

Sources: Washington Post, The Examination, CBC News