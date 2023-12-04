Is Cancelling Fubo Easy? Here’s What You Need to Know

FuboTV has gained popularity as a leading streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live sports events and channels. However, as with any subscription-based service, there may come a time when you need to cancel your FuboTV subscription. The question is, is it easy to cancel Fubo? Let’s dive into the details.

How to Cancel Fubo

Cancelling your FuboTV subscription is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the FuboTV website and log in to your account. Navigate to the “My Account” section. Click on the “Subscription” tab. Scroll down to find the “Cancel Subscription” button. Follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation.

It’s important to note that FuboTV offers a no-contract subscription, meaning you can cancel at any time without incurring any penalties or fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will I receive a refund if I cancel my Fubo subscription?

No, FuboTV does not provide refunds for cancelled subscriptions. However, you will continue to have access to the service until the end of your billing cycle.

2. Can I cancel my Fubo subscription anytime?

Yes, FuboTV allows you to cancel your subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments or contracts.

3. What happens to my account and saved content after cancellation?

Once you cancel your FuboTV subscription, your account will remain active until the end of your billing cycle. However, you will no longer have access to FuboTV’s content or features. It’s important to note that any saved content, such as recorded shows or personalized settings, will be permanently deleted.

In conclusion, cancelling your FuboTV subscription is a hassle-free process. With just a few clicks, you can easily cancel your subscription without any additional charges. Remember to review the terms and conditions of your subscription for any specific cancellation policies.