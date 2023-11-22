Is it cheaper to get HBO through Amazon?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, HBO has long been a staple for those seeking high-quality television shows and movies. Traditionally, HBO was only available through cable or satellite providers, but with the rise of streaming platforms, the network has made its content accessible through various channels. One such option is Amazon Prime Video, which offers HBO as an add-on service. But is it cheaper to get HBO through Amazon?

How does it work?

To access HBO through Amazon, you need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. Once you have a Prime membership, you can add HBO to your subscription for an additional $14.99 per month. This gives you access to all of HBO’s content, including popular shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession, as well as a vast library of movies and documentaries.

Is it cheaper than other options?

Compared to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions, getting HBO through Amazon can be more cost-effective. Cable providers often bundle HBO with other premium channels, resulting in higher monthly bills. By contrast, Amazon allows you to add and remove HBO on a monthly basis, giving you more flexibility and potentially saving you money if you only want to watch HBO shows during certain months.

FAQ

1. Can I access HBO content on Amazon without a Prime membership?

No, an Amazon Prime membership is required to add HBO to your subscription.

2. Are there any additional fees?

No, the $14.99 per month fee for HBO is the only additional cost on top of your Amazon Prime membership.

3. Can I watch HBO shows and movies on multiple devices?

Yes, you can stream HBO content on multiple devices simultaneously, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

4. Can I cancel HBO at any time?

Yes, you can add or remove HBO from your Amazon Prime subscription at any time, allowing you to only pay for the months you want to access HBO content.

In conclusion, getting HBO through Amazon can be a more affordable option compared to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With the flexibility to add and remove HBO on a monthly basis, you have greater control over your expenses. So, if you’re a fan of HBO’s exceptional programming and want to save some money, consider adding HBO to your Amazon Prime subscription.