Is it cheap to go to North Korea?

North Korea, often referred to as the “Hermit Kingdom,” has long been shrouded in mystery and intrigue. With its closed borders and strict government control, the country remains one of the least visited destinations in the world. But for those adventurous enough to consider a trip to this enigmatic nation, one question often arises: Is it cheap to go to North Korea?

The Cost of Travel

Traveling to North Korea is not known for being budget-friendly. The country operates under a tightly controlled tourism system, with all visitors required to book their trips through authorized tour operators. These tours typically come with a hefty price tag, ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 for a week-long visit. This cost usually includes accommodation, meals, transportation, and a local guide.

Additional Expenses

While the tour package covers the essentials, it’s important to note that additional expenses can quickly add up. These may include visa fees, mandatory travel insurance, and transportation to and from the departure city. Moreover, tourists are expected to adhere to strict guidelines and are often required to pay for any extra activities or souvenirs they wish to purchase during their stay.

FAQ

1. Can I travel independently in North Korea?

No, independent travel is not permitted in North Korea. All visitors must be accompanied a guide at all times.

2. Are there any hidden costs?

While the tour package covers most expenses, it’s advisable to budget for additional costs such as visa fees, insurance, and personal expenses.

3. Can I use local currency in North Korea?

Foreign visitors are required to use the local currency, known as the North Korean won (KPW). However, it’s important to note that the exchange rate is heavily controlled, and it can be challenging to exchange money outside of designated areas.

4. Are there any restrictions on what I can bring into North Korea?

Yes, there are strict restrictions on what can be brought into the country. It’s essential to check with your tour operator or embassy for the most up-to-date information on prohibited items.

While a trip to North Korea may not be considered cheap conventional standards, the unique experience and rare glimpse into a closed-off nation make it a worthwhile adventure for some. However, it’s crucial to carefully consider the costs and restrictions associated with traveling to this highly regulated destination.