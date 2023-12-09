Experience the Astonishment of “Is It Cake, Too?” Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix

Discover the mesmerizing world of lifelike cakes that will boggle your mind in the exciting sequel to “Is It Cake?” Now streaming on Netflix, “Is It Cake, Too?” showcases talented bakers who craft hyperrealistic cakes resembling unexpected objects, ranging from baseball gloves and weekender bags to toilets and even the iconic Mona Lisa. With a substantial cash prize of $120,000 at stake, the competition becomes intense as contestants aim to fool a panel of seasoned chefs and surprise celebrity guests.

Hosted the charismatic Mikey Day, “Is It Cake, Too?” places the spotlight on the contestants themselves as they stretch their creative limits to create these astonishing cakes. Celebrity judges, whose identities remain undisclosed until each episode, play a crucial role in determining the contestants’ success.

To experience the jaw-dropping cakes and the thrilling competition, head to Netflix and stream “Is It Cake, Too?” Follow these simple steps to watch the series:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options, including the $6.99 per month plan with ads, the $15.49 per month standard plan, or the $22.99 per month premium plan.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers various plans to suit different preferences. The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads Plan provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, with the only downside being occasional ads. Full HD streaming is supported, and you can enjoy content on two supported devices simultaneously.

Upgrade to the Netflix Standard Plan for an ad-free experience while still having the option to download content on two devices. Additionally, you can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate streaming experience, choose the Netflix Premium Plan. It allows streaming on up to four devices at a time in Ultra HD quality. You can download content on up to six supported devices, and there’s the option to add up to two extra members who don’t reside in the same household. Netflix’s spatial audio feature is also supported.

Don’t miss out on this mind-bending baking contest as cake artists push the boundaries of their craft to win an even bigger cash prize. Indulge in the astonishing world of “Is It Cake, Too?” now streaming on Netflix.

Note: Always check for the latest streaming services and plans as they are subject to change. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.