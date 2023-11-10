Is it bad to fly with Ryanair?

In recent years, Ryanair has become one of the most popular low-cost airlines in Europe. However, its reputation has been marred numerous controversies and customer complaints. So, is it really bad to fly with Ryanair?

One of the main concerns raised passengers is the airline’s strict baggage policy. Ryanair allows only one small cabin bag for free, while larger bags and checked luggage come with additional fees. This has led to frustration and confusion among travelers who are used to more generous baggage allowances. However, if you plan your trip accordingly and pack light, this policy may not be a major issue.

Another point of contention is Ryanair’s customer service. Many passengers have reported rude and unhelpful staff members, making their flying experience less pleasant. However, it’s important to note that not all encounters with Ryanair staff are negative, and some travelers have had positive interactions. It seems to vary from person to person and flight to flight.

On the positive side, Ryanair offers incredibly low fares, allowing budget-conscious travelers to explore Europe at affordable prices. The airline operates a vast network of routes, connecting major cities and popular tourist destinations. If you’re willing to compromise on certain aspects of comfort and service, Ryanair can be a cost-effective option.

FAQ:

Q: What is a low-cost airline?

A: A low-cost airline is an airline that offers cheaper fares cutting costs on various services, such as baggage allowances, in-flight meals, and customer service.

Q: Are there any hidden fees when flying with Ryanair?

A: Ryanair is known for its additional fees, such as charges for checked luggage, seat selection, and printing boarding passes at the airport. It’s important to carefully read the terms and conditions and be aware of these potential extra costs.

Q: Is Ryanair safe to fly with?

A: Ryanair, like any other airline operating in Europe, must adhere to strict safety regulations set the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). While there have been occasional incidents, Ryanair maintains a generally safe flying record.

In conclusion, flying with Ryanair can be a mixed experience. While the airline offers incredibly low fares and an extensive route network, its baggage policy and customer service have been sources of frustration for some passengers. If you prioritize affordability and are willing to adapt to their policies, Ryanair can be a viable option for your travels.