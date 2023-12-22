Margaritaville Resort Opens its Doors in Fort Myers Beach, Offering a Welcome Escape for Locals and Visitors

The long-awaited Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach is officially open, bringing a taste of the “good life” to the island. While the grand opening celebration has been postponed until May, residents were treated to an exclusive “Locals Only Weekend in Celebration of Resilience” to experience the resort ahead of its official launch.

For many in the community, the resort represents a beacon of hope and renewal after the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. Penny Zuraw, a resident who lost her home to the storm, reflects on the resort’s significance, stating, “Before the storm, yes, there were places to go, but after the storm, this is the anchor for the island, and I think what’s going to bring us back faster.”

Developer Tom Torgerson shares his vision for the resort, describing it as a “lifeboat” that will contribute to the island’s recovery. He emphasizes the positive developments that have taken place since the hurricane, such as the unity and collaborative effort among jurisdictions and the progress in rebuilding infrastructure.

Unlike many private resorts, Margaritaville Beach is open to the public, welcoming both day visitors and overnight guests. The resort offers a variety of amenities, including six food and beverage venues, three retail outlets, and the upcoming Fins Up Beach Club. Torgerson describes the resort as an “entertainment complex” that provides something for everyone, with a range of activities and entertainment options available.

The resort’s opening marks not only a significant milestone for Fort Myers Beach but also for the Margaritaville chain, which includes over 40 hotels and resorts worldwide. The resort in Fort Myers Beach is developed, owned, and operated TPI Hospitality, a Minnesota-based company. TPI Hospitality is also preparing to open a smaller-scale Margaritaville Compass version in Naples on February 1, offering another opportunity for locals and visitors to experience the Margaritaville lifestyle.

As Margaritaville Resort embraces its role as a place of escape and enjoyment, the community eagerly anticipates the official grand opening in May, which promises to be a memorable event filled with entertainment and celebration. In the meantime, residents and visitors can take advantage of exclusive discounts and special rates, making every day feel like a vacation in paradise.