Is IPL free on Hotstar?

Is IPL Streaming Free on Hotstar?

In a delightful turn of events for cricket enthusiasts, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now available for streaming on Hotstar, one of India’s leading digital platforms. Hotstar, owned Disney+ Hotstar, has secured the exclusive digital streaming rights for IPL matches, allowing fans to catch all the action live from the comfort of their homes. However, it is important to note that while Hotstar offers a range of content for free, streaming IPL matches does come with a price.

How to Watch IPL on Hotstar?

To watch IPL matches on Hotstar, users need to subscribe to the Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium plans. The Hotstar VIP plan, priced at INR 399 per year, offers access to live sports events, including IPL, as well as exclusive Hotstar Specials and Star serials. On the other hand, the Hotstar Premium plan, priced at INR 1,499 per year, provides access to all the content available on Hotstar, including IPL matches, Hollywood movies, and American TV shows.

FAQ

Q: Is IPL streaming free on Hotstar?

A: No, IPL streaming on Hotstar requires a subscription to either the Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium plans.

Q: How much does it cost to watch IPL on Hotstar?

A: To watch IPL matches on Hotstar, users need to subscribe to either the Hotstar VIP plan (INR 399 per year) or the Hotstar Premium plan (INR 1,499 per year).

Q: What other content is available on Hotstar?

A: Hotstar offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, sports events, Hotstar Specials, and Star serials.

Q: Can I watch IPL matches on Hotstar for free with a trial?

A: Hotstar used to offer a free trial period, but as of April 2020, they have discontinued this service. Users now need to subscribe to the Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium plans to access IPL matches.

In conclusion, while Hotstar provides an excellent platform for streaming IPL matches, it is important to subscribe to either the Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium plans to enjoy the live action. So, grab your popcorn, subscribe to Hotstar, and get ready to cheer for your favorite IPL team from the comfort of your couch!