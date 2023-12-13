Is InVideo totally free?

Is InVideo truly free?

InVideo, the popular online video editing platform, has gained significant attention in recent times due to its user-friendly interface and extensive range of features. However, the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether InVideo is truly free to use. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

What is InVideo?

InVideo is a web-based video editing software that allows users to create professional-quality videos without the need for extensive technical knowledge. With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, users can easily add text, images, and music to their videos, as well as apply various effects and transitions.

Is InVideo free?

Yes, InVideo offers a free plan that allows users to create and export videos without any cost. This free plan provides access to a wide range of features, including a vast library of pre-designed templates, high-quality stock footage, and the ability to export videos in standard definition (SD) quality.

What are the limitations of the free plan?

While InVideo’s free plan offers a great deal of functionality, there are some limitations to be aware of. Firstly, the free plan restricts video exports to a maximum resolution of 480p, which may not be suitable for those seeking high-definition (HD) or ultra-high-definition (UHD) videos. Additionally, the free plan includes a small watermark on exported videos, which can be removed upgrading to a paid plan.

Are there any paid plans available?

Yes, InVideo offers several paid plans that unlock additional features and benefits. These plans include higher resolution exports, removal of watermarks, access to premium templates and stock footage, and priority support. The pricing for these plans varies depending on the specific requirements of the user.

In conclusion, while InVideo does offer a free plan with a range of features, it is important to consider the limitations and assess whether the paid plans better suit your needs. Whether you are a casual video creator or a professional, InVideo provides a versatile platform to bring your ideas to life.