Is InVideo Still Free?

InVideo, the popular online video editing platform, has been a go-to tool for many content creators and businesses looking to produce professional videos without breaking the bank. However, recent rumors have sparked concerns among users about whether InVideo is still available for free. We delve into the matter to provide you with the latest information.

What is InVideo?

InVideo is a cloud-based video editing software that allows users to create stunning videos for various purposes, such as marketing campaigns, social media content, and presentations. With its user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, InVideo has gained popularity among both beginners and experienced video editors.

Is InVideo Still Free?

Yes, InVideo still offers a free plan for users. This plan provides access to a limited set of features and resources, allowing users to create videos up to a certain duration. While the free plan may not offer all the advanced functionalities available in the paid versions, it still serves as an excellent starting point for those on a tight budget or looking to explore the platform’s capabilities.

FAQ

1. What features are available in the free plan?

The free plan includes basic video editing tools, a library of pre-designed templates, access to a limited media library, and the ability to export videos in standard definition.

2. Are there any limitations in the free plan?

Yes, the free plan has certain limitations, such as a cap on video duration, watermarked exports, and limited access to premium templates and media resources.

3. What are the paid options available?

InVideo offers various paid plans, including a Business plan for small businesses and a Custom plan for enterprises. These plans provide access to advanced features, higher-quality exports, unlimited video duration, and a broader range of templates and media resources.

4. How much do the paid plans cost?

The pricing for InVideo’s paid plans varies depending on the chosen subscription duration and the specific plan. It is recommended to visit InVideo’s official website for the most up-to-date pricing information.

In conclusion, InVideo continues to offer a free plan for users, allowing them to create videos with basic editing tools and limited resources. While the free plan has its limitations, it remains a valuable option for those seeking an accessible video editing solution. For users requiring more advanced features and resources, InVideo’s paid plans offer a range of options to suit different needs and budgets.