Is InVideo really free?

InVideo, the popular online video editing platform, has gained significant attention in recent times for its user-friendly interface and extensive range of features. However, many users are left wondering whether InVideo is truly free to use or if there are hidden costs involved. Let’s delve into the details and find out the truth.

What is InVideo?

InVideo is a cloud-based video editing software that allows users to create professional-quality videos without the need for extensive technical knowledge or expensive equipment. With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, users can easily add text, images, music, and transitions to their videos, making it an ideal tool for content creators, marketers, and social media enthusiasts.

Yes, InVideo offers a free plan that allows users to create and export videos without any cost. This plan provides access to a limited set of features and includes a small watermark on the exported videos. However, for those seeking a more comprehensive experience, InVideo also offers paid plans with additional features and benefits.

What are the paid plans offered InVideo?

InVideo offers three paid plans: Business, Unlimited, and Custom. The Business plan, priced at $20 per month, provides access to all features, removes the watermark, and offers priority support. The Unlimited plan, priced at $60 per month, offers all the benefits of the Business plan along with unlimited video exports and access to premium templates. The Custom plan is tailored to the specific needs of enterprise customers and offers personalized pricing and features.

Conclusion

While InVideo does offer a free plan, it is important to note that there are limitations and watermarks associated with it. However, the paid plans provide users with a more comprehensive and professional experience, making them suitable for individuals and businesses looking to create high-quality videos.

FAQ

1. Can I use InVideo for free?

Yes, InVideo offers a free plan that allows users to create and export videos without any cost. However, this plan has limitations and includes a small watermark on the exported videos.

2. What are the paid plans offered InVideo?

InVideo offers three paid plans: Business, Unlimited, and Custom. These plans provide access to additional features, remove watermarks, and offer various benefits such as priority support and unlimited video exports.

3. How much do the paid plans cost?

The Business plan is priced at $20 per month, the Unlimited plan at $60 per month, and the Custom plan offers personalized pricing based on the specific needs of enterprise customers.

4. Are there any discounts available?

Yes, InVideo often offers discounts and promotions on their paid plans. It is recommended to visit their website or contact their support team for the latest information on discounts and offers.