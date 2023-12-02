Is InVideo free to use?

InVideo, the popular online video editing platform, has gained significant attention in recent times due to its user-friendly interface and extensive range of features. However, one question that often arises is whether InVideo is free to use. Let’s delve into this topic and explore the various aspects of InVideo’s pricing structure.

Understanding InVideo’s pricing model

InVideo offers a freemium pricing model, which means that while it does provide a free version, there are also paid plans available with additional features and benefits. The free version of InVideo allows users to create and edit videos, access a limited library of media assets, and export videos in standard definition (SD) quality. However, it does come with certain limitations, such as a watermark on exported videos and a limited number of exports per month.

Exploring the paid plans

For users seeking more advanced features and a professional experience, InVideo offers various paid plans. These plans provide access to a vast library of media assets, including stock footage, images, and music. Additionally, they offer the ability to export videos in high definition (HD) and even remove the InVideo watermark. The paid plans also come with priority support and allow for unlimited exports, providing greater flexibility for content creators.

FAQ about InVideo’s pricing

Q: Is there a trial period for the paid plans?

A: Yes, InVideo offers a 14-day free trial for users to explore the features of the paid plans before committing to a subscription.

Q: How much do the paid plans cost?

A: InVideo offers different pricing tiers, starting from $20 per month for the Business plan, $60 per month for the Unlimited plan, and custom pricing for the Enterprise plan.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, users can cancel their subscription at any time, and they will not be charged for the subsequent billing cycle.

In conclusion, while InVideo does offer a free version, it also provides paid plans with additional features and benefits. The choice between the free and paid versions ultimately depends on the user’s requirements and the level of professionalism they seek in their video editing endeavors.