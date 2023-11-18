New Third-Party App Claims to Deliver Instagram Analytics Similar to Spotify Wrapped

As the year wraps up, users of social media platforms eagerly await the release of data analytics that summarize their year in music or activities. Spotify Wrapped has become one of the most anticipated events on social media, allowing users to share and compare their music statistics with friends. Now, a new third-party app called Wrapped is promising a similar experience for Instagram users.

Wrapped is an app that claims to provide an in-depth analysis of Instagram data, showcasing activities and statistics from users’ accounts. The app is currently only available on the App Store, and users can download it to reveal their end-of-year round-up on Instagram.

To access the analytics, users simply need to go to their Instagram profile, navigate to “Your Activity,” and select “Download Your Information.” Once downloaded, Wrapped will present users with various data points, including the number of people who have taken screenshots of their posts, the number of users who have blocked them, and their most frequent interactions.

While many users are excited about the prospect of gaining insights into their Instagram activity, there are growing concerns about the accuracy of the results provided Wrapped. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has a policy against disclosing user-specific details, and Instagram itself does not show who has visited a user’s profile.

Some users who have tried Wrapped have reported discrepancies in the data presented the app. Figures change with each attempt, leading to skepticism about the app’s accuracy. One user expressed doubts, stating, “I’m 90% sure it’s inaccurate. The numbers change every time I log into my account. The most drastic change was in the number of people who apparently blocked me, going from 1 to 2 then 12 in just 5 minutes. I wouldn’t trust it!”

Privacy concerns also surround Wrapped, as users need to share their personal Instagram account data with a third-party app. This raises worries about potential data breaches and the exposure of sensitive information.

Wrapped’s developer, Wrapped Labs, emphasizes in their privacy policy that they do their best to protect user information but cannot guarantee absolute security. They may collect personally identifiable information and use third-party services that could identify users.

As the popularity of third-party apps claiming to provide valuable insights continues to rise, users must exercise caution and prioritize their privacy and data security.

FAQ

1. Is Wrapped available for Android users?

Currently, Wrapped is only available on the App Store for iOS users. It is not yet accessible to Android users.

2. Can Wrapped show who has visited my Instagram profile?

No, Wrapped cannot provide information about who has visited your Instagram profile. Instagram itself does not disclose this data.

3. Should I trust the data presented Wrapped?

There have been reports of discrepancies in the data shown Wrapped. Some users have expressed doubts about its accuracy. It’s advisable to approach the app’s results with caution and be aware of potential inaccuracies.

4. Can my personal information be at risk when using Wrapped?

When using Wrapped, users need to provide access to their personal Instagram data. While Wrapped Labs claims to protect user information, they cannot guarantee absolute security. It’s important to consider the potential risks associated with sharing personal data with a third-party app.