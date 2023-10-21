Social Media Users Experience Shadow Banning During Israel-Hamas War

Social media users across the globe, including India, have reported experiencing shadow banning on platforms like Instagram while posting about the Israel-Hamas war. Shadow banning refers to the act of hiding or restricting a user’s content without their knowledge or notification. In the case of shadow banning, the user’s posts do not appear on anyone’s feed, Explore, or hashtag pages unless the person already follows them.

This issue has particularly affected those posting about the war in a pro-Palestine context. Users have complained that their accounts are not reaching as many people as they usually do, with some accounts receiving minimal to no engagement. One user, Ashwin from Chennai, mentioned that his Instagram posts were only getting 3-4 views compared to his usual 400 views.

Another individual, Nitasha Khushwaha, had her Instagram account shadowbanned for 24 hours after sharing an artwork a painter in solidarity with Palestine. Nitasha later discovered that the artist’s account was also shadowbanned. Similar complaints have been raised users across the world, expressing frustration about the lack of visibility of their posts.

While Instagram has policies in place to address violations of their rules and community guidelines, there has been no official statement regarding the shadow banning specifically related to the Israel-Hamas war. Social media platforms like Instagram play a significant role in spreading awareness and facilitating discussions about global issues. However, the shadow banning phenomenon raises concerns about the suppression of certain viewpoints.

The impact of shadow banning on users’ ability to share their perspectives and engage with others highlights the need for transparent policies and effective communication from platforms like Instagram. As the war continues to unfold, it is crucial for social media platforms to address the concerns raised users and ensure that diverse perspectives can be shared without restriction.

– “Social Media Users Experience Shadow Banning During Israel-Hamas War” (dailyO)