Is Instagram Influencing Visitation to Public Land? A Study Says Not So Much

A recent study conducted researchers at Oregon State University has found that Instagram content is not having a significant impact on increasing tourist traffic to public lands. The study contradicts the popular belief that geotagged posts on social media platforms are “ruining the great outdoors.”

The researchers paired 18 years of visitation data from Oregon state parks with data on park-specific geotagged Instagram posts. They found that, apart from a few iconic locations such as Silver Falls, Smith Rock, Oswald West, and Ecola, there was no evidence that Instagram was driving visitor traffic to other state parks. In fact, the study showed that Instagram content had a minimal effect on visitor increases, with an average monthly increase of about 4% at the mentioned parks.

The study’s lead author, Ashley Lowe Mackenzie, explained that while Instagram content can have an impact on visitation, it is not uniform across all locations. The content needs to receive high engagement and be associated with picturesque or iconic landscapes to attract new visitors.

The findings have important policy implications for public land managers. Access to information on online activity and visitor trends can help administrators understand visitor behavior and better steward these locations. However, the researchers note that social media is just one aspect of understanding visitation trends, and other online platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, AllTrails, and YouTube could also have similar effects.

The study provides valuable insights into the relationship between social media and offline behavior changes. It highlights the need for land managers to use social media as a tool to better prepare for visitation increases while protecting sensitive ecosystems and maintaining a positive visitor experience.

Overall, the study suggests that the influence of Instagram on public land visitation is not as significant as previously believed, and that other factors may play a more significant role in driving tourist traffic.

Sources:

Ashley Lowe Mackenzie et al, The Instagram Effect: Is Social Media Influencing Visitation to Public Land?, Land Economics (2023). DOI: 10.3368/le.100.2.122920-0192R1

Oregon State University