Study Finds Instagram Content Does Not Significantly Increase Visitor Traffic to Public Lands

A recent study conducted researchers at Oregon State University has debunked the notion that geotagged Instagram posts are responsible for increasing tourist traffic to public lands. The findings of the study, published in Land Economics, challenge the narrative presented some media outlets that social media is “ruining the great outdoors.”

The researchers, Steve Dundas and Ashley Lowe Mackenzie from OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences, analyzed 18 years of visitation data from Oregon state parks in conjunction with data on geotagged Instagram posts and their level of engagement (likes and comments). Geotagging involves attaching geographic information to images or videos, making it easier for new visitors to locate specific spots.

The study found that “viral” content on Instagram resulted in a monthly visitor increase of about 4% at four of Oregon’s state parks, including Silver Falls, Smith Rock, Oswald West, and Ecola. However, the researchers did not find any evidence that Instagram had an effect on visitor traffic at other locations.

The results suggest that the impact of social media on visitation varies depending on the location. Parks with picturesque or iconic landscapes are more susceptible to the influence of social media because popular content generated at these sites has the potential to be shared widely.

The study focused primarily on Instagram but acknowledged that other online platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, AllTrails, and YouTube may also have similar impacts. The researchers emphasized the need for public land managers to understand visitor trends and behaviors shaped social media in order to better steward these areas.

While social media can be a valuable tool for gathering information and learning about new places, land managers face the challenge of balancing habitat protection and visitor enjoyment. The study aims to provide insights into how social media can be used to understand visitation trends and improve management strategies.

Overall, the research suggests that while Instagram content can have a prolonged effect on visitation at certain parks, it is not a significant factor in increasing visitor traffic to public lands in general.

Source: Oregon State University (OSU) – College of Agricultural Sciences