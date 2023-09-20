No, Instagram is Not Banned in India

Contrary to recent claims made First India News, there is no evidence to support the notion that the Instagram application has been banned in India. A viral screenshot allegedly from First India News, stating that the central government has banned Instagram due to concerns about inappropriate content influencing teenagers, has been circulating on social media. However, there is no truth to these claims.

Upon conducting a search for news reports regarding the ban, there were no results found. Additionally, a visit to Meta Platform’s website, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, also revealed no news related to this supposed ban. As of June 18th, the Instagram application was available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, indicating that it has not been banned in India.

Furthermore, First India News itself has confirmed that the viral screenshot is fake and manipulated. They clarified on June 16th that the screenshot displaying the breaking news plate of First India digital has been edited. There is no record of First India News posting about the central government banning Instagram in India.

It is important to fact-check and verify information, especially regarding social media platforms and government actions. In this case, there is no official notification or indication from the Indian government about a ban on Instagram. Therefore, the news of Instagram being banned in India is false, and the app will continue to operate as usual.

Sources: First India News, Meta Platform