Where to Watch Inspector Sun: All You Need to Know

Hitting theaters this week is the highly anticipated animated film, Inspector Sun, with the titular character voiced the talented Ronny Chieng. If you’re wondering where you can catch this thrilling detective story, we’ve got you covered.

Where can I watch Inspector Sun?

At present, the only way to watch Inspector Sun is visiting your local movie theater when it releases on Friday, October 27. To find a screening near you, you can check Fandango. However, if you can’t make it to the theater, don’t fret. The movie will eventually be available for rental or purchase on popular digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon.

When will Inspector Sun be available for streaming?

While there is no official release date for the digital version of Inspector Sun, it typically takes around 45 days for movies to arrive on platforms such as Prime Video after their theatrical release. If Inspector Sun follows this pattern, we may expect to enjoy it from the comfort of our homes mid-December 2023.

Will Inspector Sun be on HBO Max?

No, Inspector Sun will not be on HBO Max as it is not a Warner Bros. film. HBO Max, previously known as Max, has discontinued direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they now abide a 45-day window between theatrical and Max releases.

Will Inspector Sun be on Netflix?

Currently, Inspector Sun will not be available on Netflix. However, while it might not be available on the streaming platform in the near future, there is a possibility that the film may make its way to Netflix eventually. Until then, your options are to visit a movie theater or wait for the digital release on other platforms.

With Inspector Sun offering a thrilling storyline and Ronny Chieng bringing the character to life, it’s a movie you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for updates on the digital release date and other possibilities for streaming!

