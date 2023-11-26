Is I’m A Celebrity on ITV over the weekend and are there new episodes on Saturday?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back with a bang as the 2023 series kick-started on 19th November. This year, a star-studded cast including Jamie Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson, and Nigel Farage are venturing into the Australian jungle for thrilling challenges. And of course, the dynamic duo Ant and Dec have returned to host the show live from the heart of the wilderness.

Many fans of the show are curious about the schedule and whether there are new episodes on Saturdays. Well, the good news is that I’m A Celebrity is on every night, including Saturday. So, you can enjoy the excitement and drama of the show seven days a week. The episodes air at 9:00pm on ITV, ensuring that you don’t miss a single thrilling moment.

While some fans may be dedicated to watching I’m A Celebrity during the week, they might miss out on the weekend episodes due to various engagements. However, fear not! Catch-up options are available on ITVX, allowing you to stay up-to-date with all the adventures and challenges faced the celebrity campmates.

So, mark your calendars and set your reminders because I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is here to entertain you every night, including Saturdays. Join the millions of viewers and witness the quest for the King or Queen of the jungle. It’s an unmissable adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

FAQ:

Q: Is I’m A Celebrity on every night?

A: Yes, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs new episodes every night of the week, including Saturday.

Q: Are there new episodes of I’m A Celebrity on Saturdays?

A: Yes, I’m A Celebrity does air new episodes on Saturdays as well. You won’t miss any of the action-packed episodes.

Q: Can I catch-up on the missed episodes?

A: Absolutely! You can catch-up on the missed episodes of I’m A Celebrity on ITVX. Stay connected to the thrilling journey of the celebrities in the jungle.