Illinois Contemplates Removing Mandatory Road Tests for Seniors

A recent proposal in Illinois aims to eliminate the mandatory road test requirement for senior drivers. Currently, Illinois is the only state in the U.S. that has this requirement, which mandates drivers aged 79 and older to take a road exam when renewing their license. However, critics argue that this requirement is discriminatory and not supported data.

A recent study conducted the Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias, found that senior drivers in Illinois have one of the lowest crash rates in the state. In fact, statistics show that drivers aged 75 and older had a crash rate of 24.39 per 1,000 drivers, which is among the lowest. This data challenges the assumption that age is a determining factor for driving ability.

Supporters of the proposal, including AARP Illinois, argue that age itself does not cause car crashes. Elderly drivers tend to drive during the daytime, avoid risky weather conditions, and take shorter trips for necessary errands. These factors contribute to their overall safety on the road.

If the proposal is approved, Illinois will join the majority of states in the U.S. that do not require mandatory road tests for seniors. Democratic state Rep. Joyce Mason of Gurnee, who is spearheading the legislation, believes that it is important to base laws on true need rather than age bias. She highlights that data from AARP, the Secretary of State’s office, and other states confirm that elderly drivers are actually safer drivers.

The mandatory road test requirement for seniors in Illinois has a long history dating back to 1958. Over the years, the age limit for the road exam has been adjusted, with the current age set at 79. The proposed legislation aims to bring Illinois in line with other states’ practices and eliminate what many perceive as an unnecessary burden on seniors.

The final decision on repealing the road test requirement will be made the Illinois General Assembly and will require legislation. Organizations such as AAA have differing perspectives on the issue and provide input based on their findings.