Is Hulu Still Free? The Latest Updates and FAQs

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest changes and offerings. One question that frequently arises is whether Hulu, one of the most popular streaming platforms, is still free. Let’s dive into the latest updates and answer some frequently asked questions to shed light on this matter.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It allows users to stream their favorite shows and movies on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Is Hulu still free?

No, Hulu is no longer entirely free. In the past, Hulu offered a limited selection of content for free with ads. However, as of 2016, Hulu shifted to a subscription-based model, requiring users to sign up for a paid plan to access their extensive library of content.

What are the available Hulu plans?

Hulu currently offers three subscription plans: Hulu (ad-supported), Hulu (No Ads), and Hulu + Live TV. The ad-supported plan includes commercials during streaming, while the no-ads plan provides an ad-free experience. Hulu + Live TV combines the streaming library with live TV channels, offering a comprehensive entertainment package.

How much does Hulu cost?

The pricing for Hulu’s plans varies. The ad-supported plan starts at $5.99 per month, the no-ads plan is priced at $11.99 per month, and Hulu + Live TV costs $64.99 per month. It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, and Hulu occasionally offers promotional deals and bundles.

Are there any free trials or discounts available?

Yes, Hulu often provides free trial periods for new subscribers. These trials typically range from one week to one month, allowing users to explore the service before committing to a paid plan. Additionally, Hulu occasionally offers discounted rates or bundle deals in collaboration with other services or promotions.

In conclusion, Hulu is no longer free, having transitioned to a subscription-based model in 2016. However, the platform offers a range of plans to cater to different preferences and budgets. Whether you’re looking for an ad-supported experience, an ad-free streaming journey, or a comprehensive package with live TV, Hulu has options to suit your needs. Keep an eye out for free trials and promotional offers to make the most of your Hulu experience.