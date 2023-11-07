Is Hulu still free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content to subscribers. Two of the most well-known streaming platforms are Hulu and Amazon Prime. However, there has been some confusion surrounding whether Hulu is still free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It provides users with access to a wide range of popular television series, including current episodes from various networks.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a multitude of benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, and much more.

Historical context

In the past, Hulu used to offer a free version of its service, which was accessible to anyone with an internet connection. However, this changed in 2016 when Hulu shifted to a subscription-only model, discontinuing its free service.

The partnership between Hulu and Amazon Prime

While Hulu is no longer free, it is still available as an add-on service for Amazon Prime members. This means that Amazon Prime subscribers can access Hulu’s extensive library of content paying an additional fee. The cost of this add-on varies depending on the current pricing set Hulu.

FAQ

1. Is Hulu included in Amazon Prime?

No, Hulu is not included in the standard Amazon Prime membership. It is available as an add-on service for an additional fee.

2. How much does Hulu cost with Amazon Prime?

The cost of adding Hulu to an Amazon Prime membership varies and is determined Hulu. It is advisable to check the current pricing on the Amazon website.

3. Can I access Hulu for free with Amazon Prime?

No, Hulu is not available for free with an Amazon Prime membership. It requires an additional subscription fee.

In conclusion, while Hulu is no longer free, it is still accessible to Amazon Prime members as an add-on service. This partnership allows Prime subscribers to enjoy Hulu’s extensive library of content paying an additional fee. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member looking to expand your streaming options, adding Hulu to your subscription might be worth considering.