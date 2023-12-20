Is Hulu Still Free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content to subscribers. Two of the most well-known streaming platforms are Hulu and Amazon Prime. While both services offer a plethora of entertainment options, there has been some confusion surrounding whether Hulu is still free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this matter and provide some clarity.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It provides users with access to current and past seasons of popular TV shows, as well as a selection of movies and documentaries. Hulu also offers a live TV option, allowing subscribers to watch live broadcasts of various channels.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. In addition to free two-day shipping on eligible items, Prime members have access to streaming services, including movies, TV shows, and music. Amazon Prime Video is the streaming platform associated with this service.

Is Hulu still free with Amazon Prime?

No, Hulu is no longer offered for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. In the past, Amazon Prime members had the option to add Hulu to their subscription at no extra cost. However, this partnership ended in 2018. Currently, Hulu requires a separate subscription, which can be purchased directly from their website.

FAQ:

1. Can I still access Hulu through Amazon Prime?

While Hulu is no longer free with Amazon Prime, you can still access Hulu through the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube. These devices allow you to download the Hulu app and stream content directly on your TV.

2. Are there any streaming services included with Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime members have access to Prime Video, which offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and original content. Prime Video is included in the Amazon Prime subscription at no additional cost.

3. How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu offers different subscription plans, including a basic plan starting at $5.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month. They also offer a live TV option for $64.99 per month.

In conclusion, Hulu is no longer free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While this may disappoint some users, both Hulu and Amazon Prime offer a wealth of entertainment options that can be enjoyed separately. If you’re a fan of both platforms, subscribing to each individually will ensure you have access to the full range of content they provide.