Is Hulu Still Free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content to subscribers. Two of the most well-known streaming platforms are Hulu and Amazon Prime. While both services offer a plethora of entertainment options, there has been some confusion surrounding whether Hulu is still free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this matter and provide some clarity.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It provides users with access to current and past seasons of popular television series, as well as a selection of movies and documentaries. Hulu also offers a live TV option, allowing subscribers to stream live broadcasts of various channels.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. In addition to free two-day shipping on eligible items, Prime members have access to streaming services, including movies, TV shows, and music. Amazon Prime Video is the streaming platform associated with this service.

Is Hulu still free with Amazon Prime?

No, Hulu is no longer offered for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. In the past, Amazon Prime members had the option to add Hulu to their subscription at no extra cost. However, this partnership ended in 2018. Currently, Hulu requires a separate subscription, which can be purchased independently or as part of a bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+.

FAQ:

1. Can I still access Hulu through Amazon Prime?

While Hulu is no longer free with Amazon Prime, you can still access Hulu through the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube. These devices allow you to download the Hulu app and stream content directly on your television.

2. Are there any streaming services included with Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime members have access to Prime Video, which offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and original content. Additionally, Prime members can also access Prime Music and Prime Reading, which provide streaming options for music and e-books respectively.

In conclusion, Hulu is no longer free with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, both services continue to offer a wealth of entertainment options to their respective subscribers. Whether you choose to subscribe to Hulu, Amazon Prime, or both, you can enjoy a vast array of movies, TV shows, and original content at your fingertips.