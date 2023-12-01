Is Hulu included with Disney Plus?

In a move that has excited many streaming enthusiasts, Disney recently announced that it will be offering a bundle package that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. This news has left many wondering if Hulu is included with Disney Plus as a standalone service. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting development.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It has gained immense popularity since its launch in November 2019, attracting millions of subscribers worldwide.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is another well-known streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It is particularly popular for its extensive collection of current and past TV series from various networks.

Is Hulu included with Disney Plus?

While Disney Plus and Hulu are both owned Disney, they are separate streaming services. However, Disney offers a bundle package that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a discounted price. This means that you can access Hulu as part of the bundle, but it is not included with a standalone Disney Plus subscription.

How can I get the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle?

To access the bundle, you can visit the Disney Plus website and select the bundle option during the sign-up process. This will give you access to all three services for a single monthly fee.

What are the benefits of the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle?

By subscribing to the bundle, you can enjoy a wide range of content across different genres. Disney Plus offers family-friendly entertainment, while Hulu provides a diverse selection of TV shows and movies. ESPN+ caters to sports enthusiasts, offering live sports events, documentaries, and original programming.

In conclusion, while Hulu is not included with a standalone Disney Plus subscription, you can access it as part of the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle. This bundle offers a comprehensive streaming experience, catering to a variety of interests. So, if you’re looking to expand your streaming options, the Disney Plus bundle is definitely worth considering.