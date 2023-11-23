Is Hulu free with Verizon?

In an exciting new partnership, Verizon and Hulu have joined forces to offer an exclusive deal for Verizon customers. Starting from August 2021, eligible Verizon customers can enjoy Hulu’s streaming service for free as part of their Verizon plan. This collaboration aims to provide Verizon customers with even more value and entertainment options, all conveniently accessible through their Verizon account.

How does it work?

Verizon customers who have a qualifying plan can simply sign up for Hulu through their Verizon account. Once signed up, they will have access to Hulu’s extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content at no additional cost. This means that Verizon customers can enjoy popular Hulu originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Pen15,” and “Shrill,” as well as a wide range of other popular shows and movies, all without having to pay for a separate Hulu subscription.

Who is eligible?

Verizon customers who have a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan, as well as those with Verizon’s 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection, are eligible for this exciting offer. If you are unsure whether your plan qualifies, it is best to check with Verizon directly or visit their website for more information.

What if I already have a Hulu subscription?

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber and also a Verizon customer with an eligible plan, you can still take advantage of this offer. Simply sign up for Hulu through your Verizon account, and your existing Hulu subscription will be credited accordingly. This means that you will no longer be billed separately for Hulu, as it will be included as part of your Verizon plan.

Conclusion

Verizon’s partnership with Hulu brings added value to their customers offering free access to Hulu’s extensive streaming library. This collaboration allows Verizon customers to enjoy a wide range of popular TV shows, movies, and original content without the need for a separate Hulu subscription. If you are a Verizon customer with an eligible plan, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enhance your entertainment options. Sign up for Hulu through your Verizon account today and start enjoying the vast world of streaming content at no extra cost.

