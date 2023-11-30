Is Hulu free with Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Two of the most well-known platforms in this industry are Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. While both services offer a plethora of TV shows and movies, many people wonder if Hulu is included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that provides on-demand access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. With a Hulu subscription, users can enjoy a wide range of popular series from various networks, including current episodes shortly after they air.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a multitude of benefits to its members. In addition to free two-day shipping on eligible items, Prime members gain access to Amazon Prime Video, a streaming platform that offers a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and original content.

Is Hulu free with Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Hulu is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While both services offer a wide range of entertainment options, they operate as separate entities and require separate subscriptions. However, Amazon Prime members can still access Amazon Prime Video at no additional cost, which provides a diverse selection of content.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Hulu on Amazon Prime Video?

No, you cannot watch Hulu content directly on Amazon Prime Video. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are separate streaming services with their own libraries and subscriptions.

2. Can I subscribe to both Hulu and Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can subscribe to both Hulu and Amazon Prime separately. This will give you access to the content available on both platforms.

3. Are there any discounts available for Hulu with an Amazon Prime subscription?

While there are no discounts specifically for Hulu with an Amazon Prime subscription, some promotions may occasionally offer bundle deals or discounts for new subscribers. It’s always worth checking for any ongoing offers.

In conclusion, while Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are both popular streaming services, Hulu is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, Amazon Prime members can still enjoy a wide range of content through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re a fan of both platforms, subscribing to both services separately will give you access to an even broader selection of entertainment.