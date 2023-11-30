Is Hulu free with Disney plus?

In a move that has excited many streaming enthusiasts, Disney recently announced a new bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a discounted price. This has left many wondering if Hulu is now free with a Disney+ subscription. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting development.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It has gained immense popularity since its launch in November 2019, attracting millions of subscribers worldwide.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is another well-known streaming platform that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It features a diverse selection of programming from various networks and studios, making it a favorite among viewers looking for a comprehensive streaming experience.

Is Hulu free with Disney+?

While Hulu is not free with a Disney+ subscription, Disney does offer a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ for a discounted price. This bundle provides subscribers with access to a vast array of content across all three platforms, catering to different interests and preferences.

How much does the Disney+ bundle with Hulu cost?

The Disney+ bundle with Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+ is priced at $13.99 per month. This represents a significant discount compared to subscribing to each service individually. It’s a great option for those who enjoy a variety of content and want to save some money in the process.

Can I upgrade to Hulu (ad-free) with the Disney+ bundle?

Yes, you can upgrade to Hulu (ad-free) with the Disney+ bundle. However, please note that this will incur an additional cost. The bundle discount only applies to the base version of Hulu with ads.

In conclusion, while Hulu is not free with a Disney+ subscription, the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ offers a fantastic deal for streaming enthusiasts. It allows subscribers to access a wide range of content across multiple platforms at a discounted price. So, if you’re looking for a comprehensive streaming experience, the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ might be the perfect choice for you.