Is Hulu free with an Amazon Prime account?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content to subscribers. Two of the most well-known streaming platforms are Hulu and Amazon Prime. While both services offer a plethora of entertainment options, many people wonder if Hulu is included for free with an Amazon Prime account. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It provides users with access to current and past seasons of popular TV shows from various networks, as well as a selection of movies and Hulu Originals. Hulu offers different subscription plans, including a basic ad-supported plan and an ad-free plan.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. It initially gained popularity for its fast and free shipping options on eligible products. However, it has since expanded to include additional perks such as access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Is Hulu included with Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of entertainment options through Prime Video, Hulu is not included for free with an Amazon Prime account. Hulu and Amazon Prime are separate services that require separate subscriptions. However, it is worth noting that Amazon Prime members can add Hulu as a separate subscription through Amazon Channels, which allows for convenient billing and access to both services in one place.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Hulu through Amazon Prime Video?

No, Hulu is a separate streaming service and cannot be accessed through Amazon Prime Video. However, you can add Hulu as a separate subscription through Amazon Channels.

2. Can I watch Amazon Prime Video content on Hulu?

No, Amazon Prime Video content is exclusive to the Amazon Prime platform and cannot be accessed through Hulu.

3. Are there any discounts available for Hulu with an Amazon Prime membership?

While there are no discounts specifically for Hulu with an Amazon Prime membership, Amazon Prime members can often find special deals and promotions for Hulu subscriptions through Amazon Channels.

In conclusion, Hulu is not included for free with an Amazon Prime account. However, Amazon Prime members have the option to add Hulu as a separate subscription through Amazon Channels, providing a convenient way to access both services.