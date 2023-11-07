Is Hulu free with Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu and Amazon Prime have become household names. Both platforms offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content, making them popular choices for entertainment enthusiasts. However, one question that often arises is whether Hulu is free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The Short Answer:

No, Hulu is not free with Amazon Prime. While Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more, Hulu requires a separate subscription.

Understanding Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various perks to its members. These perks include free and fast shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. Prime Video is Amazon’s streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content.

Understanding Hulu:

Hulu, on the other hand, is a separate streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It is known for its extensive collection of current and past TV series, making it a popular choice for those who want to catch up on their favorite shows.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Hulu through Amazon Prime?

While Hulu is not included in an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still access Hulu through Amazon’s streaming device, Fire TV. By downloading the Hulu app on your Fire TV device, you can stream Hulu content directly on your television.

2. How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu offers different subscription plans, including a basic plan starting at $5.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month. They also offer a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

3. Are there any discounts available for Hulu?

Hulu occasionally offers discounts or promotions, especially for new subscribers. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any special deals that may be available.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including access to Prime Video, Hulu is not included in the subscription. To enjoy Hulu’s extensive collection of TV shows, movies, and original content, a separate Hulu subscription is required.