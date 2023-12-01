Is Hulu free if you have Disney Plus?

In a move that has left many streaming enthusiasts buzzing with excitement, Disney recently announced a new bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a discounted price. This has led to a surge of questions regarding the relationship between Disney Plus and Hulu, particularly whether Hulu is free if you have a Disney Plus subscription. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It has gained immense popularity since its launch in November 2019, attracting millions of subscribers worldwide.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is another well-known streaming platform that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It features a diverse selection of programming from various networks and studios, making it a favorite among those seeking a comprehensive streaming experience.

Is Hulu free if you have Disney Plus?

While the Disney Plus bundle includes Hulu, it is important to note that Hulu is not free if you have a Disney Plus subscription. The bundle provides access to all three services at a discounted price, but Hulu still requires a separate subscription.

How much does the Disney Plus bundle cost?

The Disney Plus bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+, is available for $13.99 per month. This represents a significant savings compared to subscribing to each service individually.

Can I upgrade to Hulu (ad-free) with the Disney Plus bundle?

Yes, you can upgrade to Hulu (ad-free) with the Disney Plus bundle. However, this will incur an additional cost. The bundle discount only applies to the base version of Hulu, which includes ads.

In conclusion, while the Disney Plus bundle offers a fantastic deal combining Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discounted price, Hulu is not free if you have a Disney Plus subscription. However, the bundle provides an excellent opportunity to access a wide range of content across multiple platforms, making it a compelling option for streaming enthusiasts.