Is Hulu Free for Everyone?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is whether Hulu is free for everyone. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

Is Hulu free?

Hulu offers both free and paid subscription options. The free version of Hulu allows users to access a limited selection of content, including recent episodes of popular TV shows. However, it comes with certain limitations. Users may experience ads during their viewing experience, and they can only access content on a computer or laptop. Additionally, the free version does not provide access to Hulu’s entire library.

What are the paid options?

Hulu offers two paid subscription plans: Hulu and Hulu + Live TV. The Hulu plan, priced at $5.99 per month, provides access to a larger library of content, including exclusive Hulu Originals. It also allows users to watch on multiple devices and eliminates most ads. On the other hand, Hulu + Live TV, priced at $64.99 per month, includes live TV channels in addition to the regular Hulu content.

Who can access Hulu for free?

Hulu’s free version is available to anyone in the United States. However, it’s important to note that Hulu has discontinued its free service for new subscribers since 2016. Existing users who had signed up for the free version before that date can still enjoy it, but new users must choose one of the paid subscription options.

Is there a free trial?

Yes, Hulu offers a free trial for its paid subscription plans. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial to experience the full range of Hulu’s content and features. This allows potential subscribers to test the service before committing to a paid plan.

In conclusion, while Hulu does offer a free version, it is not available to everyone. The free version comes with limitations and is only accessible to existing users who signed up before 2016. For new users, Hulu offers paid subscription options with varying features and pricing. However, the free trial provides an opportunity to explore the service before making a decision. So, if you’re looking for a streaming service with a diverse range of content, Hulu might just be the right choice for you.