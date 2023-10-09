Can Fans Follow Hugh Jackman on Social Media?

Hugh Jackman, the popular Hollywood actor known for his iconic portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men films, has a significant presence on social media platforms. Let’s take a look at where you can follow him and what he shares with his fans.

Instagram

If you’re an Instagram user, you can follow Hugh Jackman searching for @thehughjackman. As of now, he has an impressive 31.4 million followers. On his Instagram account, Jackman shares a variety of content, including pictures and videos of himself training for different roles, enjoying vacations, spending time with friends like Ryan Reynolds, and even posts related to his dietary preferences.

X (formerly known as Twitter)

For those who prefer X, formerly known as Twitter, you can find Hugh Jackman there as well. His Twitter handle is @RealHughJackman, and he currently has 14.9 million followers. On this platform, Jackman shares snapshots of himself having a good time with friends, indulging in delicious food, and promoting both profit and non-profit organizations that he is associated with.

Facebook

Hugh Jackman also has a presence on Facebook. If you’re on this platform, you can follow him to see more of his updates. Similar to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Jackman utilizes Facebook to post pictures of himself with friends, share about his favorite eating spots, and highlight various organizations, both profit and non-profit, that he is involved with.

TikTok

Currently, Hugh Jackman does not have an official presence on TikTok. Therefore, you cannot follow him on the video-sharing site. However, there are fan accounts dedicated to the actor that post reels of him recommending films, interacting with fans, and sharing glimpses of his everyday life. These fan accounts also create memes and share any viral expressions made Jackman.

To stay updated with Hugh Jackman and his activities, make sure to follow him on Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook. While you won’t find him on TikTok, you can enjoy the content created his dedicated fans.

