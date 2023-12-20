Is Hidden Fern Michaels part of a series?

Introduction

Fans of bestselling author Fern Michaels are eagerly awaiting the release of her latest novel, Hidden. As the buzz surrounding this highly anticipated book grows, many readers are wondering if Hidden is part of a series. In this article, we will explore whether Hidden is a standalone novel or if it continues a larger story.

What is Hidden about?

Hidden is a thrilling suspense novel that follows the life of Olivia Lowell, a successful lawyer who finds herself entangled in a dangerous web of secrets and lies. As Olivia delves deeper into the mystery surrounding her late husband’s death, she uncovers shocking revelations that threaten to upend her entire world. Packed with twists and turns, Hidden promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats until the very last page.

Is Hidden part of a series?

No, Hidden is not part of a series. Fern Michaels has crafted this novel as a standalone story, allowing readers to dive into the gripping narrative without any prior knowledge of her previous works. While Fern Michaels has written several series in the past, including the beloved Sisterhood series, Hidden offers a fresh and self-contained reading experience.

FAQ

Q: Do I need to read any of Fern Michaels’ previous books to understand Hidden?

A: No, Hidden is a standalone novel, so you can enjoy it without having read any of Fern Michaels’ previous works.

Q: Will there be a sequel to Hidden?

A: As of now, there is no information regarding a sequel to Hidden. However, Fern Michaels has a prolific writing career, so fans can always look forward to more captivating stories in the future.

Conclusion

For fans of Fern Michaels and newcomers alike, Hidden offers an exciting standalone reading experience. With its gripping plot and well-developed characters, this suspenseful novel is sure to captivate readers from start to finish. So, grab a copy of Hidden and prepare to be immersed in a world of secrets, intrigue, and unexpected twists.