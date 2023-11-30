Is HBO Max Still Free with Prime?

In a recent announcement, HBO Max has made changes to its partnership with Amazon Prime, leaving many subscribers wondering if the streaming service is still available for free with their Prime membership. Previously, Amazon Prime members were able to access HBO Max at no additional cost, but the new developments have altered this arrangement. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions to shed light on the current situation.

What has changed?

As of September 15, 2021, HBO Max is no longer available as a free add-on for Amazon Prime members. This means that Prime subscribers will need to subscribe to HBO Max separately and pay the monthly fee to access its extensive library of content.

Why did this change occur?

The decision to end the free access to HBO Max for Prime members was made WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO. This move aims to streamline the distribution of HBO Max and provide a more consistent user experience across all platforms.

How can I access HBO Max now?

To access HBO Max, you will need to subscribe directly through the HBO Max website or app. The monthly subscription fee will grant you unlimited access to HBO Max’s vast collection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content.

What if I already have HBO through Amazon Prime?

If you currently have an HBO subscription through Amazon Prime, you will still be able to access HBO content. However, this will not include the full HBO Max library, which offers additional content and exclusive features.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, HBO Max offers a free trial period for new subscribers. This allows you to explore the platform and its content before committing to a paid subscription.

In conclusion, HBO Max is no longer available for free with Amazon Prime. To continue enjoying the extensive range of content offered HBO Max, Prime members will need to subscribe separately. However, existing HBO subscribers through Amazon Prime will still have access to HBO content, albeit without the full HBO Max experience.