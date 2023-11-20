Is HBO Max still free with Amazon Prime?

In a recent announcement, HBO Max revealed that its free access for Amazon Prime members will no longer be available starting September 15th, 2021. This decision marks the end of a partnership that began in May 2020, when HBO Max launched its streaming service.

What does this mean for Amazon Prime members?

For Amazon Prime members who have been enjoying free access to HBO Max, this change means that they will no longer have complimentary access to the streaming platform. Instead, they will need to subscribe to HBO Max separately to continue enjoying its vast library of content.

Why is HBO Max ending its free access for Amazon Prime members?

The decision to end the free access for Amazon Prime members is part of HBO Max’s strategy to focus on growing its own subscriber base. By requiring users to subscribe directly to HBO Max, the streaming service aims to strengthen its brand and increase its revenue.

What are the alternatives for Amazon Prime members?

Amazon Prime members who still wish to access HBO Max can subscribe to the streaming service directly. HBO Max offers a variety of subscription plans, including a monthly plan and an annual plan, providing flexibility for users to choose the option that suits them best.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming. It features popular HBO series like “Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” and “The Sopranos,” as well as a vast library of movies and exclusive content.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

In conclusion, HBO Max’s decision to end its free access for Amazon Prime members means that subscribers will need to subscribe directly to HBO Max to continue enjoying its content. While this change may disappoint some Amazon Prime members, it allows HBO Max to focus on building its own subscriber base and expanding its offerings.