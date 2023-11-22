Is HBO Max free with Hulu?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer what content and at what cost. One question that frequently arises is whether HBO Max is free with Hulu. Let’s dive into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

The Relationship Between HBO Max and Hulu

HBO Max and Hulu are two separate streaming services, each offering a unique selection of shows and movies. While they may share some similarities, such as providing access to popular TV series and films, they are not bundled together as a single package.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a premium streaming service that offers a vast library of content, including HBO original series, blockbuster movies, documentaries, and more. It is the home of popular shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Friends,” and “The Sopranos.” HBO Max also features exclusive content not available on other platforms.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that provides a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It offers various subscription plans, including an ad-supported option and an ad-free option. Hulu is known for its extensive collection of current and past TV series, making it a favorite among binge-watchers.

FAQ

1. Can I access HBO Max through Hulu?

While you cannot access HBO Max directly through Hulu, you can add HBO Max as an add-on to your Hulu subscription. This means you can watch HBO Max content within the Hulu app, but it comes at an additional cost.

2. How much does HBO Max cost as an add-on to Hulu?

As of the time of writing, adding HBO Max to your Hulu subscription costs an extra $14.99 per month. This fee is in addition to the cost of your Hulu subscription.

3. Can I get HBO Max for free with Hulu?

No, HBO Max is not available for free with Hulu. It is a separate service that requires its own subscription or an add-on to an existing Hulu subscription.

In conclusion, HBO Max is not free with Hulu. While you can access HBO Max content through Hulu adding it as an extra subscription, it comes at an additional cost. Both services offer a wide range of content, and it’s up to the viewer to decide which platform best suits their streaming needs.