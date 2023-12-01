Is HBO Max free if you pay for HBO?

In a move that has left many HBO subscribers confused, the streaming giant recently launched HBO Max, a new streaming service that offers an extensive library of content. This has led to questions about whether HBO Max is included for free if you already pay for HBO. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a vast collection of content, including HBO shows, movies, and exclusive Max Originals. It is a separate service from HBO Now, which only provides access to HBO content.

Is HBO Max free if you pay for HBO?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. While HBO Max includes all the content available on HBO, it is not automatically included in your HBO subscription. HBO Max is a separate service that requires a separate subscription.

How much does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max is priced at $14.99 per month, the same as an HBO subscription. However, HBO Max offers a broader range of content, making it a more comprehensive streaming service.

Can I access HBO Max with my HBO subscription?

Yes, if you already have an HBO subscription through a cable or satellite provider, you may be eligible to access HBO Max at no additional cost. Many providers have partnered with HBO to offer their subscribers access to HBO Max. You can check with your provider to see if you qualify.

What if I subscribe to HBO through a streaming platform?

If you subscribe to HBO through a streaming platform such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV Channels, you may also be eligible for HBO Max access. However, it is important to note that not all streaming platforms have reached agreements with HBO Max, so it’s best to check with your specific provider.

In conclusion, while HBO Max offers an impressive library of content, it is not automatically included if you already pay for HBO. However, there are options available for HBO subscribers to access HBO Max at no additional cost, depending on their provider. If you’re unsure about your eligibility, reach out to your cable/satellite provider or streaming platform for more information.