Is Hallmark Movies Now included with Amazon Prime?

Introduction

Hallmark Movies Now, the popular streaming service known for its heartwarming and family-friendly content, has gained a significant following in recent years. With its extensive library of Hallmark Channel movies and TV shows, many fans wonder if they can access this service through their Amazon Prime subscription. In this article, we will explore whether Hallmark Movies Now is included with Amazon Prime and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Is Hallmark Movies Now part of Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Hallmark Movies Now is not included as part of the Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and Prime Music, Hallmark Movies Now is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription.

What is Hallmark Movies Now?

Hallmark Movies Now is a standalone streaming service that offers a vast collection of Hallmark Channel movies, TV shows, and original content. It provides viewers with a diverse selection of heartwarming and feel-good entertainment, including romantic comedies, dramas, and holiday-themed films. With a Hallmark Movies Now subscription, users can enjoy unlimited streaming of their favorite Hallmark content anytime, anywhere.

FAQ

1. How much does Hallmark Movies Now cost?

Hallmark Movies Now offers two subscription options: a monthly plan for $5.99 and an annual plan for $59.99. The annual plan provides a cost-saving option for those who plan to enjoy Hallmark content throughout the year.

2. Can I access Hallmark Movies Now on Amazon Prime Video?

While Hallmark Movies Now is not included with Amazon Prime, you can still access it through the Amazon Prime Video app. Simply download the Hallmark Movies Now app and log in with your subscription details to enjoy the content.

3. Are Hallmark Channel movies available on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, some Hallmark Channel movies are available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. However, the selection may vary, and not all Hallmark movies are included in the Amazon Prime Video library.

Conclusion

While Hallmark Movies Now is not included with Amazon Prime, it remains a popular streaming service for fans of heartwarming and family-friendly content. By subscribing to Hallmark Movies Now separately, viewers can access a vast collection of Hallmark Channel movies, TV shows, and original content.