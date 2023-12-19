Is Hallmark free with Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with its vast library of content. However, one question that many users have been asking is whether Hallmark, the beloved network known for its heartwarming movies and series, is available for free on Peacock. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and original programming. Peacock has both free and premium subscription options, allowing users to access a variety of content based on their preferences.

What is Hallmark?

Hallmark is a popular network known for its family-friendly and feel-good content, particularly its holiday movies and series. It has gained a loyal fan base over the years and has become synonymous with heartwarming storytelling.

Is Hallmark free on Peacock?

While Peacock offers a vast selection of free content, including movies, TV shows, and live channels, Hallmark is not available for free on the platform. To access Hallmark content on Peacock, users need to subscribe to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

What are Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus?

Peacock Premium is a subscription tier of Peacock that offers an ad-supported experience, allowing users to access a wider range of content, including exclusive originals and live sports. Peacock Premium Plus, on the other hand, is an ad-free version of the premium subscription.

Conclusion

While Peacock offers a plethora of free content, Hallmark is not included in its free offerings. To enjoy Hallmark movies and series on Peacock, users will need to subscribe to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. So, if you’re a fan of Hallmark’s heartwarming content, consider upgrading your Peacock subscription to access all the delightful programming it has to offer.