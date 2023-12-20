Is Hallmark free on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content for its subscribers. However, one question that often arises is whether Hallmark, the beloved network known for its heartwarming movies and series, is available for free on Peacock. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a variety of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, news, and original programming. Peacock has both free and premium subscription options, allowing users to access a vast library of entertainment.

What is Hallmark?

Hallmark is a television network known for its family-friendly and feel-good content. It is particularly famous for its holiday-themed movies and series that have become a staple for many viewers during festive seasons.

Is Hallmark free on Peacock?

While Peacock offers a free subscription option, it does not include access to Hallmark content. Hallmark movies and series are not available for free on Peacock. To enjoy Hallmark content, you would need to subscribe to the Hallmark Channel or explore other platforms that offer their programming.

How can I watch Hallmark content?

To watch Hallmark movies and series, you can subscribe to the Hallmark Channel directly or explore other streaming platforms that offer Hallmark programming. Some popular options include the Hallmark Movies Now app, Amazon Prime Video, and Philo.

In conclusion, while Peacock offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming, Hallmark content is not available for free on the platform. To enjoy the heartwarming movies and series from Hallmark, you would need to explore other options such as subscribing to the Hallmark Channel or using other streaming platforms that offer their programming.