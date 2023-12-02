Is Greenshot Still Being Developed?

Introduction

In the world of screen capture software, Greenshot has long been a popular choice for users seeking a simple and efficient tool. However, as technology evolves and new competitors emerge, it is natural to wonder whether Greenshot is still being actively developed and updated. In this article, we will explore the current state of Greenshot’s development and address some frequently asked questions surrounding the software.

Current Development Status

Despite the passage of time, Greenshot continues to be actively developed a dedicated team of developers. The latest version, Greenshot 1.3.5693, was released on March 15, 2021, showcasing the commitment of the developers to keep the software up to date. Regular updates and bug fixes ensure that Greenshot remains compatible with the latest operating systems and provides users with a seamless experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Greenshot?

A: Greenshot is a lightweight screenshot software that allows users to capture and annotate screenshots with ease. It offers a range of features, including the ability to capture full screens, specific regions, or even entire web pages.

Q: Is Greenshot free?

A: Yes, Greenshot is completely free to download and use. It is an open-source software, which means it is developed and maintained a community of volunteers.

Q: Which operating systems does Greenshot support?

A: Greenshot is compatible with Windows operating systems, including Windows 10, 8, 7, and Vista. Unfortunately, it is not currently available for macOS or Linux.

Q: Can Greenshot capture screenshots of scrolling web pages?

A: Yes, Greenshot has a scrolling capture feature that allows users to capture screenshots of entire web pages, even if they extend beyond the visible screen area.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenshot is indeed still being actively developed, with the latest version released in March 2021. Its dedicated team of developers ensures that the software remains compatible with the latest operating systems and provides users with a reliable and efficient screen capture tool. With its range of features and user-friendly interface, Greenshot continues to be a top choice for those in need of a reliable screenshot software.