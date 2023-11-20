Is Google TV free on Roku?

In a recent announcement, Roku, the popular streaming device manufacturer, revealed that it will be adding Google TV to its platform. This collaboration has sparked excitement among streaming enthusiasts, as it brings together the best of both worlds: Roku’s user-friendly interface and Google TV’s extensive content library. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Google TV will be available for free on Roku. Let’s dive into the details.

What is Google TV?

Google TV is a smart TV platform developed Google. It offers a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content, allowing users to access their favorite shows, movies, and music all in one place. With Google TV, users can enjoy personalized recommendations, voice search, and a seamless streaming experience.

What is Roku?

Roku is a leading manufacturer of streaming devices that allow users to access various streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, on their televisions. Roku devices are known for their user-friendly interface and extensive content library, making them a popular choice among cord-cutters.

Now, back to the burning question: Is Google TV free on Roku?

The answer is yes! Roku has confirmed that Google TV will be available as a free software update for select Roku devices. This means that if you already own a compatible Roku device, you will be able to enjoy the benefits of Google TV without any additional cost.

However, it’s important to note that not all Roku devices will support Google TV. The update will be available for select models, including the Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar, and Roku Smart Soundbar. If you own one of these devices, you’re in luck!

In conclusion, the collaboration between Roku and Google TV brings exciting new possibilities for streaming enthusiasts. With Google TV becoming available for free on select Roku devices, users can look forward to a seamless streaming experience with access to a vast array of content. So, if you’re a Roku user, keep an eye out for the software update and get ready to explore the world of Google TV from the comfort of your couch.