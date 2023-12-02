Is Google Storage Still Free?

In recent years, Google has become synonymous with the internet. From search engines to email services, the tech giant has provided users with a plethora of free tools and services. One such service is Google Storage, which allows users to store and access their files online. But the question on many people’s minds is: Is Google Storage still free?

What is Google Storage?

Google Storage is a cloud-based storage service provided Google. It allows users to store and access their files from any device with an internet connection. With Google Storage, users can upload and store documents, photos, videos, and more, making it a convenient solution for those who need to access their files on the go.

Is Google Storage still free?

Yes, Google Storage still offers a free plan. However, there have been some changes to the storage limits. Previously, Google provided 15 GB of free storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. However, as of June 2021, Google announced that starting from June 1, 2023, any new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards the 15 GB storage limit. This means that users may need to consider upgrading their storage plan if they frequently upload high-resolution photos or videos.

FAQ:

1. What happens if I exceed the 15 GB storage limit?

If you exceed the 15 GB storage limit, you will need to either delete some files or upgrade to a paid storage plan. Google offers various storage plans at different price points to accommodate users’ needs.

2. Can I still store unlimited photos and videos for free?

Starting from June 1, 2023, any new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards the 15 GB storage limit. However, photos and videos uploaded before this date will not count towards the limit.

3. How much does Google Storage cost?

Google offers various storage plans, starting from 100 GB for $1.99 per month, up to 30 TB for $299.99 per month. Users can choose the plan that best suits their storage needs.

In conclusion, while Google Storage still offers a free plan, the introduction of storage limits for Google Photos may prompt some users to consider upgrading their storage plan. It’s important to assess your storage needs and decide whether the free plan or a paid plan is the right choice for you.