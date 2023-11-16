AI technology has undoubtedly revolutionized the way we search, summarize, and consume information. However, recent concerns have emerged regarding potential bias in AI models and algorithmic decisions. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has highlighted the issues of search bias, algorithmic bias, and biased AI models, emphasizing that they violate the safety and trust obligations placed on platforms under India’s regulatory framework.

The awareness of such bias was sparked a post from Arun Pudur, formerly a Twitter user known as X, who shared his experience with Google Bard’s AI summarization tool. Pudur attempted to summarize an article published OpIndia, only to receive a response from Google Bard stating that OpIndia spreads false information and is biased, thus refusing to provide a summary.

This incident raises a significant concern about the biased nature of AI-generated content. OpIndia, known for its critical stance on certain issues, faced difficulties in obtaining unbiased summaries via Google Bard. Various attempts yielded mixed results, ranging from claims of content violations to labeling OpIndia as an unreliable source. Curiously, Google Bard appeared to have no qualms summarizing reports from other sources, such as The Print and The Wire.

These instances highlight the potential biases in AI algorithms that can impact the way information is presented and consumed. Despite the sophistication and capabilities of AI technology, it is clear that AI models are not immune to biases. Whether these biases arise from algorithmic programming, data sources, or a combination of factors, the fact remains that they have the potential to shape our understanding of various issues.

Moreover, biases in AI systems are not limited to censorship or search results. One alarming concern is AI’s ability to generate fake content, exemplified the recent controversy surrounding a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandhani. Deepfakes are synthetic media that use AI algorithms to manipulate or fabricate content, blurring the line between reality and falsity.

As AI continues to advance and become increasingly integrated into our daily lives, it is crucial to address these biases and potential risks. Transparent and accountable AI algorithms and models are essential to ensure fair information dissemination and preserve the trust of users.

