Is Gibbs returning to NCIS?

Breaking News: Mark Harmon’s Return to NCIS Sparks Speculation of Gibbs’ Comeback

In a surprising turn of events, fans of the hit television series NCIS are buzzing with excitement as rumors circulate about the potential return of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, portrayed the beloved actor Mark Harmon. The speculation comes after CBS announced that Harmon has signed on for the upcoming nineteenth season of the long-running crime procedural drama.

Since Harmon’s contract renewal was made public, fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Gibbs, the iconic former Marine Corps Scout Sniper turned special agent. Gibbs’ departure from the show in the previous season left viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering if they had seen the last of their favorite team leader.

While CBS has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Harmon’s return and Gibbs’ potential comeback, the news has ignited a flurry of questions among NCIS enthusiasts. To shed some light on the situation, here are some frequently asked questions:

FAQ:

1. Is Mark Harmon returning to NCIS?

Yes, Mark Harmon has officially signed on for the nineteenth season of NCIS, which has sparked speculation about Gibbs’ return.

2. Will Gibbs be back in season nineteen?

Although CBS has not confirmed Gibbs’ return, fans are hopeful that Harmon’s involvement in the upcoming season indicates a possible comeback for the beloved character.

3. Why did Gibbs leave NCIS?

In the previous season, Gibbs left NCIS after being suspended from duty. The circumstances surrounding his departure were not fully revealed, leaving fans eager to discover the reasons behind his absence.

As the anticipation builds, fans will have to wait patiently for further updates from CBS regarding Gibbs’ potential return. Until then, viewers can relish in the excitement of Mark Harmon’s confirmed comeback, eagerly awaiting the moment when Leroy Jethro Gibbs will once again grace their screens with his presence.