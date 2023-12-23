Is FXNOW Hulu?

FXNOW and Hulu: Are They the Same?

In the world of streaming services, it can sometimes be confusing to differentiate between the various platforms available. One such question that often arises is whether FXNOW and Hulu are the same thing. To put it simply, the answer is both yes and no. Let’s delve into the details to understand the relationship between these two popular streaming services.

What is FXNOW?

FXNOW is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of content from the FX Network. It provides access to popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive content produced FX. With FXNOW, viewers can enjoy acclaimed series like “American Horror Story,” “Fargo,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The service is available as a standalone app and is also integrated into various cable and satellite providers’ on-demand services.

What is Hulu?

Hulu, on the other hand, is a comprehensive streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content from various networks and studios. It includes content from major networks like ABC, NBC, and FOX, as well as exclusive Hulu Originals. Hulu offers different subscription plans, including an ad-supported option and an ad-free option.

The Connection Between FXNOW and Hulu

While FXNOW and Hulu are separate platforms, they are closely related. FX, the network behind FXNOW, is owned Disney, which also has a controlling stake in Hulu. As a result, many FX shows are available on Hulu. In fact, Hulu has become the primary streaming home for FX content. This means that if you have a Hulu subscription, you can access a vast selection of FX shows and movies through the Hulu app or website.

FAQ

Can I access FX shows on Hulu?

Yes, many FX shows are available on Hulu. You can watch popular series like “Atlanta,” “The Americans,” and “Pose” on Hulu.

Do I need a separate subscription for FXNOW and Hulu?

No, you do not need a separate subscription for FXNOW and Hulu. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can access FX content through the Hulu app or website.

Can I watch live TV on FXNOW?

No, FXNOW does not offer live TV streaming. It primarily focuses on providing on-demand access to FX shows and movies.

In conclusion, while FXNOW and Hulu are distinct streaming services, they are closely connected due to their shared ownership. Hulu serves as the primary streaming platform for FX content, making it a convenient option for fans of FX shows. So, if you’re looking to catch up on your favorite FX series, Hulu is the place to be.